Former township trustee accused of filming juvenile in bathroom pleads guilty

PREBLE COUNTY — A former local township trustee accused of filming a juvenile in a bathroom has pleaded guilty to some charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joseph Wade Guthrie, of Eaton, pleaded guilty to one count each of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on May 4, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court documents.

As part of the plea agreement, one count of voyeurism was dropped.

Guthrie faces a maximum of four years in prison, according to court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

He also must register as a Tier I sex offender annually for the next 15 years.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Guthrie was arrested in July 2025 and initially charged in Eaton Municipal Court.

A release from the Ohio Attorney General’s office said he was accused of digitally recording two juveniles “in a place where the victims had an expectation of privacy.”

Guthrie was a Gasper Township trustee at the time of his arrest.

Online records show a new trustee was appointed in August 2025.

Guthrie will learn his prison sentence on June 8.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group