Former youth minister living in Ohio accused of sexually abusing children

MILFORD, Ohio — A former minister in Northern Virginia, who currently lives in Ohio, has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse, and now the FBI is searching for victims.

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Jeffrey Turner Taylor was arrested and charged with coercion and enticement and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, our news partners at WCPO reported.

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Taylor was a youth minister in Virginia from 1990 to 2002, during which time he allegedly sexually groomed multiple boys under the guise of spiritual guidance.

Court records from the Eastern District of Virginia, obtained by WCPO, also allege that he traveled with boys to ministry events in other states and countries with the intent to engage in sexual conduct.

Taylor also allegedly molested multiple boys.

WCPO reported that he also served as a youth minister at two churches in Georgia. He’s accused of grooming and abusing a boy there as well.

Investigators believe the alleged abuse spanned from 1990 to 2008.

If convicted, he faces up to 105 years in prison.

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