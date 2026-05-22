Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Ohio officer

LORAIN — A charity has paid off the mortgage for the family of an Ohio police officer killed in the line of duty.
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Towers to Tunnels, an organization that supports first responder families, paid off the home of Jessica Wagner and her children, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.
Her husband, Officer Phillip Wagner, was killed in the line of duty last July.
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Wagner and his partner, Officer Peter Gale, 51, were on their lunch break when police said Michael Parker, 28, ambushed them with a high-powered rifle.
Parker died on the scene.
Gale survived his injuries.
Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage through the Fallen First Responder Home Program.
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