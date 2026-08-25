Four vehicles collide on area state route leaving one dead

HIGHLAND COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Wilmington Post is investigating a four-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

Troopers were called to State Route 138 in Hamer Township just before 9 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

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During the investigation, a 1973 Plymouth Duster, driven by 37-year-old Daniel Vance of Sardinia, and a 2019 Ford Ranger, driven by 20-year-old Levi Holden of Mount Orab, were driving southeast on SR 138.

Two other vehicles, a 2004 Dodge Dakota operated by a 17-year-old male and a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado operated by a 17-year-old man, were driving northeast on SR 138.

The Plymouth Duster traveled left of the center line, striking the Dodge and the Chevrolet.

The Ford then struck the Dodge.

Vance was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holden and one of the 17-year-old drivers were treated for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the OSHP.

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