Fourth child dies after Toledo hazmat incident involving five people

TOLEDO — A fourth child has died after a hazmat incident in northern Ohio on Wednesday.

All five occupants inside the vehicle that were involved have died after the fourth child was taken off life support on Friday, according to our CBS News affiliate, WTOL.

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News Center 7 previously reported the incident happened in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Toledo just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

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The Toledo Police Department has identified all five victims in a press release on Friday.

The victims are:

36-year-old Candis McCallister

4-year-old Liberty Simmons-Tisdale

4-year-old Legacy Simmons-Tisdale

3-year-old Storm Coleman

2-year-old Stone Coleman

“There are no words that can ease the pain of a loss like this. Our hearts are with the family as they face an unimaginable tragedy, and we ask our community to keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time,” Kevin Braun, assistant chief for the Toledo Police Department, said.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the poisoning, though the mayor described the deaths as “accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.”

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