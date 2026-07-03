Fourth of July celebrations begin today in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON — Cities across the Miami Valley are starting their Fourth of July celebrations.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is previewing the Lights in Flight celebration in Dayton LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

RELATED: LIST: Find local fireworks displays in the Miami Valley

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Dayton’s America 250 parade will start today at noon. It begins at St. Clair Street and East Second Street and ends on Monument Avenue and North Jefferson Street.

The city said that they wanted to add the parade because it’s America’s 250th birthday.

Kyle Gebhart with Riverscape told our news crew that it took a lot of planning.

“With any event downtown, there’s going to be street closures that happen,” he said. “With the parade happening, that event space is a little bit larger than some of the festivals that typically take place around Riverscape and around Monument.”

Street closures will begin early this morning, according to the city’s website.

Here are the street closures for the Downtown Dayton celebration:

Second Street - Main to Patterson

Monument Ave. - Main to Water

Patterson - Second to Riverside & White Allen

Jefferson - Second to Monument

Limited to local traffic (residents):

Jefferson - Second to Monument



St. Clair - Second to Monument



E. Booher Ln.



Ice Ave.



Harries Ave.

Second Street and streets south of First Street will reopen after the parade. All other closures will reopen by 6 p.m.

The Lights in Flight fireworks will start at 10 p.m. at Kettering Field.

Visit this website to see the list of July 4 celebrations across the Miami Valley.

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