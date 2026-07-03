Fourth of July sales offer big savings on summer items, expert says

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 29: People carry shopping bags during Black Friday sells at American Dream Mall on November 29, 2024 in East Rutherford City. Black Friday, is the sales event that is considered the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season and one of the busiest days of the year for retail foot traffic in the U.S. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

DAYTON — Cookouts, America, and fireworks come to mind with the Fourth of July, but that’s not all.

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Shoppers can save big with holiday sales.

“I do a lot of shopping,” Dianna Hawkins, of Huber Heights, said.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz talked to Hawkins as she was running to the store.

“I’m remodeling my kitchen,” she said.

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As part of the remodel, she’ll need to buy new furniture, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

“As people start to understand how the retail calendar works, this is where they can start planning those purchases,” Stephanie Karls, with RetailMeNot, said.

Karls with the online deal site said there are several great savings for the Fourth of July.

Furniture, mattresses, and appliances always see big savings over three-day weekends.

“Especially just those items that scream summer,” Karls said.

Shoppers will start to see sales on summer clothes, patio sets, and grills.

“(If) you want the lowest and deepest clearance category and pricing possible, then that is going to come later on in the season,” Karls said.

To save even more, she recommends comparing prices between retailers and checking for any reward or promo codes.

“The person who ends up stopping for a second, kind of giving that cart a second glance and a pause just to find some of those bigger deals, that’s going to be the person that wins in the end,” Karls said.

And for Hawkins, she said she’s glad her remodel came at a time when she can save on furniture.

“Just worked out that way,” Hawkins said.

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