Fourth rabid bat found in area county this month

BUTLER COUNTY — A fourth bat has tested positive for rabies in Butler County this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This bat was found in West Chester and was submitted for testing after exposure involving a family pet.

At this time, the Butler County General Health District has not identified evidence of an unusual rabies outbreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rabies affects the nervous system in mammals, including humans.

The Ohio Department of Health recommends the following steps to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

Avoid contact with wild animals, sick or injured animals, and animals you do not know.

Keep pet vaccinations current and do not allow pets to roam freely.

Eliminate food sources and potential nesting or hiding areas for wildlife around your home.

Do not feed wildlife. If pets are fed outdoors, bring food inside at night or keep it covered.

Bat-proof homes by sealing openings larger than one-quarter inch.

Contact your healthcare provider and local health department if an animal bites you or if a bat is found in a room where someone was sleeping.

Contact your veterinarian if your pet has contact with or fights a wild animal.

Those with questions about rabies exposure are asked to contact the Environmental Health Division at 513-863-1770.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]