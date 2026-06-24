Fourth rabid bat found in area county this month

Bat in tree (stock photo). (Photo credit: Henry ... / Freeimages.com) (Henry ... / Freeimages.com)
By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com

BUTLER COUNTY — A fourth bat has tested positive for rabies in Butler County this month.

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This bat was found in West Chester and was submitted for testing after exposure involving a family pet.

At this time, the Butler County General Health District has not identified evidence of an unusual rabies outbreak.

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Rabies affects the nervous system in mammals, including humans.

The Ohio Department of Health recommends the following steps to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

  • Avoid contact with wild animals, sick or injured animals, and animals you do not know.
  • Keep pet vaccinations current and do not allow pets to roam freely.
  • Eliminate food sources and potential nesting or hiding areas for wildlife around your home.
  • Do not feed wildlife. If pets are fed outdoors, bring food inside at night or keep it covered.
  • Bat-proof homes by sealing openings larger than one-quarter inch.
  • Contact your healthcare provider and local health department if an animal bites you or if a bat is found in a room where someone was sleeping.
  • Contact your veterinarian if your pet has contact with or fights a wild animal.

Those with questions about rabies exposure are asked to contact the Environmental Health Division at 513-863-1770.

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