Fowl Play: Turkey shows up in woman’s backyard

SPRINGFIELD — A lost pet turkey made its way to a woman’s backyard, and now she’s trying to find a new home for it.

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The family named him “Terry.”

The kids noticed him underneath a car next to the fence before they went to school on Monday morning.

The woman who lives at the home said that Terry hung around all day Monday, and he looked scared.

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At first, she thought he might belong to one of her neighbors with chickens, but he doesn’t.

It’s an odd place for a turkey to be loose, as it’s a busy neighborhood and about a three-minute drive from the closest rural area.

She went to social media to ask if anyone had lost their turkey.

No one claimed Terry, but several people wanted to take him in.

She called the state wildlife office for advice.

State Wildlife Officer Matthew Bourn said he went out and checked on the turkey.

He said that due to the fact that he can walk right up to Terry and touch him, they know he’s not wild and likely belongs to someone.

Officer Bourne said that since no one is claiming they own it, anyone can take it.

The homeowner said she was surprised when she posted about Terry, how many people wanted to keep him.

A woman who lives on a farm is planning to come and pick Terry up.

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