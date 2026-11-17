HARRISON TWP — The Foodbank, Inc. will host a free pop-up mass food distribution this Thursday, Nov. 19, for Montgomery County and nearby residents needing food assistance.

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The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In.

Participants will receive fresh produce, pound cake, and whole holiday baking hens free of charge.

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The event is part of a distribution series sponsored by CareSource, whose employees will volunteer to hand out food.

Additional partner organizations, including SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center and Delta Dental of Ohio, will distribute pet food and toothbrushes.

To maintain traffic flow, participants must turn right into the drive-in lot, as no left turns into the venue will be allowed.

The Foodbank asks clients not to arrive before 9 a.m. for safety and preparation and urges drivers to clear plenty of space in their trunk or backseat for food to be loaded.

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