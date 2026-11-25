MIAMI VALLEY — For those who need a Thanksgiving meal, many places in the Miami Valley are offering free meals on Thursday.
The Feast of Giving returns to the Dayton Convention Center on Nov. 26.
Residents can enjoy a warm holiday meal, live music, and kids’ activities, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
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Other free meal events include:
Montgomery County
- New Point Church- 626 W. National Road, Vandalia starting at 11 a.m.
- First Baptist Church- 335 S Church Street, New Lebanon, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Amar Indian Restaurant- 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Amar Indian North- 7070 Miller Lane, Dayton, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship- 133 N. Main Street, Centerville, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- The Dayton Women’s Club-225 N. Ludlow, Dayton- between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Greene County
- Jeet India- 2750 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Schindler Banquet Center-1183 Tyndale Dr, Xenia, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Delivery meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- For questions about meal delivery, email gccommunityserviceprogram@gmail.com or call 937-689-2032
- Fairborn Church of God- 325 N. 3rd Street, Fairborn, starting at 3:30 p.m.
- Reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit here.
Miami County
- Troni Brothers Bella Bistro Spaghetti Community Dinner- 2311 W. Main Street, Troy, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Preble County
- 31st Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner by Miami Valley Community Action Partnership- 722 S. Franklin Street, Eaton, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
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