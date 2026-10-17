Freeze warning to bring frost to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Saturday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what will be one of the coldest nights since April across the Miami Valley.

Freeze Warning

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire area from 1AM to 9AM Sunday. This means that temperatures near or below freezing are imminent and can kill or harm sensitive plants or vegetation. Be sure to cover the plants before bedtime tonight.

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I expect lows in the low to middle 30s generally, although a few upper 20s cannot be ruled out in a couple of areas. Either way, you will want the sweatshirt and jacket for early morning plans Sunday.

Tonight

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Sunday looks to be a nice day with highs in the low 60s. A bit of a southerly breeze with sunshine means a nice end to the weekend.

Sunday

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