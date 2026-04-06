Freezing temperatures have returned

DAYTON — Monday and Tuesday morning will be the coldest this week. Low temperatures will hold at or below freezing. Tuesday morning will bring the coldest temperatures due to clear skies and calm northerly winds.

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A freeze watch goes into effect at 1 AM Tuesday and expires at 10 AM Tuesday. This has been issued due to morning low temperatures dropping into the 20s. A hard freeze is possible, meaning temperatures are at 28 degrees or lower for an extended period.

Freeze Watch

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If you have planted a little too early, don’t forget to cover your plants with burlap or fabric cover. Do not use plastic.

Out winds will change direction come Wednesday and you’ll notice a difference in our temperature. A southerly wind is forecast mid-week and temperatures will climb above normal. In fact, forecast high temperatures are in the upper 70s by Sunday.

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