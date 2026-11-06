Freezing temperatures into the weekend

DAYTON — Chilly temperatures are likely this weekend. A second cold front has moved through and when the low that sits over the Great Lakes slides east, skies will clear. Once skies clear and the winds die back, temperatures will fall quickly.

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While high temperatures are forecast in the 50s, just slighly below the average of 57 degrees; overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Overnight Low Temperatures

In fact, some in the rural areas will drop into the upper 20s Sunday morning. The Dayton International Airport is forecast to drop to 34 degrees Sunday morning.

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This will be a short lived “cold” spell. Temperatures will return into the 60s Monday and last through Wednesday. Cooler air will return at the end of next week.

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