French Chew Taffy celebrates 130 years with new store and flavors

NEW RICHMOND — An Ohio candy tradition is celebrating 130 years with a new home and a fresh start.

The candy is called French Chew Taffy. It’s known for freezing it, cracking it, and smacking it.

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A Clermont County family bought the brand and opened a new store in New Richmond, Ohio.

Owner Raymond Rice said, “My wife’s dream always was to have a storefront where kids could walk in off the streets, and then French Chew came up, and they’re like, let’s buy it.”

They have introduced some new flavors and even dabbled in the freeze-dried candy craze.

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