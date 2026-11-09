Frisch’s to host pie pop-ups in Miami Valley ahead of Thanksgiving

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Frisch’s is bringing its Original Recipe Pumpkin Pie and other pie varieties to the Miami Valley for a limited-time pop-up sale just in time for Thanksgiving.

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The pop-up sale will take place on Nov. 23 in Dayton and Nov. 25 in Huber Heights, with pies available for pre-order to ensure availability for Thanksgiving celebrations.

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In addition to its pumpkin pie, the pop-up will also offer peanut butter pie, chocolate cream pie, coconut cream pie, apple pie, cherry pie, pecan pie, and a whole cheesecake.

Here are the locations for the two pop-ups:

Monday, Nov. 23: 6244 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5555 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Pies are also available at the Frisch’s restaurant in Sidney, at 2120 Michigan Street.

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