Frost advisory in effect

DAYTON — A frost advisory will go into effect Friday night until 9 AM Saturday for the entire Miami Valley.

Frost Advisory

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Temperatures are dropping into the 20s and 30s across the Ohio Valley Saturday and Sunday morning. But there are a few parameters that need to line up.

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Freezing temperatures are prefered. Clear skies are needed. Calm winds are a must. The winds are what are being monitored. Can they drop below 10 MPH? If so, then our frost potential is hightened. Regardless, the frost will be light.

Don’t forget to bring your plants indoors or cover them with fabric to avoid wilting or worse.

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