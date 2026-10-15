Frost is possible across the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Our next cold front brings in the potential for frost this weekend across the majority of the Miami Valley. Low temperatures will be falling into the 30s and 40s Saturday morning and Sunday morning low temperatures can reach near the freezing level.

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Frost Chances

Saturday morning won’t be as cold due to the lingering cloud cover and increased wind speeds. However, Sunday morning, with high pressure overhead skies will remain clear and winds will be calm. This will allow for morning lows to drop near freezing.

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Frost won’t be thick, but is likely Sunday morning. A quick scrape will set you back all of 5 minutes as you head to breakfast or church earlier in the morning. Otherwise, the sun will due the trick and melt away any frost before you leave the house Sunday afternoon.

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