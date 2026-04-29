Frost possible across the valley

DAYTON — The cold front has moved through the Maimi Valley with winds now pulling out of the north and cold air filtering in. High temeratures are struggling to even make it to 60 degrees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Winds will eventually calm going into Friday and while its nice to not blow away, this means a greater risk of frost.

The perfect conditions for frost is as follows.

Calm, light winds with temperatures around or below freezing. You also need moisture near the surface to play with. This will be the case moving into Saturday morning.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

While the temperatures are forecast just slightly above freezing within the metro, rural areas will drop at or below 32 degrees.

Remember, bring your plants inside or cover them with fabric not plastic. Burlap is suggested.

©2026 Cox Media Group