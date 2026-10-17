Fundraiser to honor 2 teens killed in wrong-way crash raises over 23k

ENON — A fundraiser held for two teenagers who were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 raised more than 23,000.

The fundraiser, held on Oct. 5 at the Last Queen Restaurant in Enon, helped to fund the Nevin Vince and Natalie Daly Memorial Scholarship, according to a spokesperson.

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The fundraiser brought the community together to enjoy live music, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle, while honoring Natalie and Nevin.

Natalie and Nevin were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-70 due to a drunk driver in Huber Heights last October.

With support from the community, businesses, friends, and family. the Nevin Vince and Natalie Daly Memorial Scholarship will be awarded at Greenon High School for years to come.

Tony Peters, a co-organizer for the event, said the families of the teenagers are overwhelmed by the generosity from the community.

“Because of that, we were able to reach our goal of making this a renewable scholarship - one that will help future Greenon graduates pursue their own dreams, while keeping Nevin and Natalie’s memory alive,” he said.

The Springfield Foundation receives and administers contributions to the scholarship fund. For those who would still like to donate, you can click here.

Checks may be payable to the Springfield Foundation with “Nevin Vince and Natalie Daly Memorial Scholarship Fund” in the memo line.

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