Funeral announced for 20-year-old Haitian student

SPRINGFIELD — The funeral for a 20-year-old Haitian student killed after a crash has been announced.

Pierre Damas Bel died in August after taking his own life due to having to wear an ankle monitor after his Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expired, according to a previous report.

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Bel’s funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield, according to a spokesperson.

The service is expected to begin at 1 p.m., with over 1,000 people expected to attend.

Bel, a 20-year-old student, had just started college at Wright State University before he died.

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