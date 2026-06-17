Funnel cloud spotted in Mercer County; Residents share concerns about upcoming storms

CELINA — Several people reported seeing a funnel cloud in the northern part of the Miami Valley Tuesday night.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with a woman who saw it firsthand LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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As previously reported, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Mercer and Auglaize counties on Tuesday, but it has since expired.

People throughout Mercer County shared what they spotted in the sky.

Linda Budde works at Ace Hardware in Celina.

When she left Tuesday night, she looked up and noticed the clouds looked strange.

Budde said she drove about five minutes to get home. When she pulled up, tornado sirens started going off.

She grabbed her husband, and they went to the basement.

Budde spent about ten minutes downstairs before she learned the threat was over.

She added that after they went upstairs, it started pouring rain.

“I’m a little bit anxious about tomorrow, it’s supposed to be worse than it was today, and I have to close at work again. I said this time, I’m going to be putting stuff down in the basement, so I don’t have to rush to get important stuff down there if we need it,” Budde said.

>>RELATED: Threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail possible Wednesday night

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail is all possible during the storms on Wednesday evening.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office to see if there was any damage from Tuesday’s storm, but we haven’t heard back.

We will continue to follow this story.

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