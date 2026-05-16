Furry Skurry 5K cancelled due to weather

CENTERVILLE — The 35th Annual Furry Skurry 5K run by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has been cancelled.

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The event kicked off at 8:30 a.m. today at St. Leonard in Centerville, but due to inclement weather, the remainder of the event was cancelled, the Humane Society shared on social media.

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“Unfortunately, due to weather and lightning that is not letting up, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of today’s Furry Skurry event for the safety of our guests, volunteers, staff, vendors, and animals,” the Humane Society said in their post.

The event is held to support homeless animals in the community.

“Thank you to everyone who came out this morning, ran a great race, and showed up to support homeless animals in our community. Despite the weather, we loved seeing so many people and pets come together for such an amazing cause,” the post read. “We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and every participant who helped make this morning special. Your support helps provide lifesaving care for the animals at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, and we cannot thank you enough.”

It is unclear at this time if the event will be rescheduled.

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