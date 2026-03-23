Fuyao employee describes scene as flames tore across roof of expansion facility

MORAINE — News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins met with a man who works the overnight shift at Fuyao, who said he and others had just minutes to evacuate when the fire erupted on the roof.

Stan said, “By the flames and the wind, they wanted to make sure everybody was safe.”

Firefighters quickly evacuated the workers as the flames spread across the roof of the building.

“I was still trying to clock in, you know, get my PTO, you know what I’m saying?” Stan said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Stan watched as the flames ate away at the roof instead of working the overnight shift. He wasn’t working in the building where the fire broke out, but said his coworkers were telling him what they were hearing inside the plant.

“I heard it started with a forklift, but then maybe the paint chemicals. I’m not too sure, honestly,” Stan said.

Firefighters have been using tons of gallons of water to put out the flames. What used to be a roof is now soot and debris.

Stan said this is the new coating facility, which is part of the factory’s expansion plan to add 500 new jobs.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]