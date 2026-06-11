Garage fire damages part of home in Miami County neighborhood

WEST MILTON — A garage fire damaged part of a home in Miami County early Wednesday.

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The West Milton Fire Company said in a social media post that firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to the first block of Jessica Place on a reported structure fire.

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When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from an attached garage of a two-story home.

“Ladder 71 arrived on scene and stretched an attack line to the interior where crews were able to quickly access the garage area,” the social media post said. “As the line was being positioned, Ladder 71’s crew split for a primary search of the residence and reported an all clear.”

No injuries were reported.

Union Township Life Squad and West Milton Police also assisted.

Jessica Fire West Milton Photo contributed by West Milton Fire Company (via Facebook) (West Milton Fire Company (via Facebook))

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