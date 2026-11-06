Gas prices across the Miami Valley dropped ahead airlines new flights

A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Breeze Airways will begin flying May 27 with an initial network of 16 cities, making it the years second U.S. startup looking to use discount fares to grab a piece of a much-anticipated resurgence in leisure travel. Photographer: Matt May/Bloomberg via Getty Images

DAYTON — Within the past week, gas prices across the Miami Valley have gone down 29 cents a gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, said that this was one of the largest declines in prices in any state in the nation.

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Refinery Maintenance season is starting to wrap up, which could help pave the way for lower prices, said DeHaan.

DeHaan said that even though things are looking good for falling prices, he doesn’t expect prices to immediately fall to $3.

He said that with the War in Iran, prices could spike up again.

“Oil prices are going down in anticipation that that amount of pressure will move the goalposts in solving the US-Iran situation. And that could contribute to lower prices. However, if that doesn’t happen and if there are new escalations between the US and Iran, it’s still possible that prices could go back up,” said DeHaan.

In Dayton, Breeze Airways will be offering cheaper new flights to North Carolina and Florida from the Dayton International Airport.

Some airlines have had to increase their ticket prices to offset the cost for fuel.

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