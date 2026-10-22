Gas prices climb to over $4 per gallon across part of region

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers are seeing gas prices at around $4 per gallon across the region today.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on pump patrol this morning. She is checking the lowest gas prices across the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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AAA says that the state average is almost $4.08 per gallon.

The lowest is in Auglaize County at $3.77 per gallon. The highest is in Clark County at $4.15 per gallon, according to AAA.

Gasbuddy.com says the lowest gas price in Montgomery County was $3.97 per gallon at several places in Dayton on Thursday morning.

Patrick De Haan of Gasbuddy.com said if Ohio did not suspend the gas tax, we would be paying close to what Michigan is paying, which is well above $4 per gallon.

He said that until the Iran War and the war between Russia and Ukraine are resolved, it’s almost impossible to predict where gas prices go.

“You know, we don’t know how all of these issues are going to dovetail off of each other,” said De Haan.

He thinks that gas prices will go down in the coming weeks.

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