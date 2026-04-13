Gas prices could increase as US plans to block Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. Navy will begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz on Monday morning.

Gas prices could increase as US plans to block Strait of Hormuz

CEDARVILLE/DAYTON — The U.S. Navy will begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz on Monday morning.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the War with Iran has now entered its seventh week.

U.S. Central Command announced that the blockade on all Iranian ports will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The blockade could impact oil and gas prices across the country.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson says the average price of gas is between $3.82 and $3.90. People are worried that gas prices could increase even higher.

Marie Carpenter is feeling the economic impact of the war. She does not know what will happen with the upcoming blockade.

“I would hope that the prices would steady and go low, but I really sincerely believe they’re going to go up before they go down again,” she said.

Carpenter further explained her concerns.

“I’m a home caregiver, so I drive all day, so that impacts me significantly. You know, when I’m having to fill up every day,” she told Patterson.

Patterson also spoke with Jared Pincin, an associate professor of economics at Cedarville University. He said there is still a lot of uncertainty.

“The market is not anticipating this to be like a disaster response, in the sense of lots of things going wrong, but more of we’re uncertain of what’s happening,” said Pincin.

He also told Patterson that the United States Navy crossed the Strait of Hormuz for the first time this weekend.

“This is the key part of ships that they can make their way through without any sort of danger; we’ll see oil prices and gasoline prices fall.”

Carpenter said she hoped that the U.S. and Iran would come to terms on a deal this weekend. She also knows that this will take time.

“I don’t really think it’ll be an overnight fix. It’s going to be something that’s going to take some time.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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