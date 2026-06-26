Gas prices in Miami Valley expected to fall despite fluctuations

These costs are leading to frustration among some drivers who feel they have no choice but to pay the fluctuating prices.

DAYTON — Drivers in the Miami Valley are experiencing varied gas prices across several counties.

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These costs are leading to frustration among some drivers who feel they have no choice but to pay the fluctuating prices.

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Despite these daily fluctuations, gas prices across the Miami Valley have generally trended downward, according to GasBuddy data.

This movement is partly due to the recent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which had been shut down for four months. Oil prices have decreased as a result.

Drivers expressed weariness over the inconsistent gas prices.

Jim Furry, a driver from Eaton, noted the lack of alternatives for many.

“It’s either walk or electric bicycles, there’s no other choice,” Furry said.

Diana Teran, also a driver from Eaton, described the price shifts as a rollercoaster.

“I don’t like the way they go up and down. It’s 30 cents up and then all of a sudden 30 cents down. Usually, they go down by pennies. They go up by 30 or 40 cents, and then it’s penny, penny, penny, but I was glad to see it drop the 30 cents back down,” Teran said.

Patrick DeHaan, a gas expert with GasBuddy, explained that the residual effects of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have significantly impacted prices.

“Now the Strait is slowly reopening. Oil prices have plummeted,” DeHaan said.

Dehaan also noted that gas stations are now using a more expensive summer fuel blend, and with higher demand, prices are still expected to fluctuate in the area.

Teran said she hopes for more stable prices once international relations improve.

“Because usually when there’s a war, it goes up automatically,” Teran said. “I think they got to play that game.”

Teran demonstrated her strategy for managing costs by taking advantage of price drops.

“I was down to a half, so I got 10 cents off here today, so since it dropped, I got my 10 cents, and I put 20 in,” Teran said.

Despite the expected fluctuations, DeHaan anticipates that gas prices across much of Ohio will likely fall by 20 to 30 cents per gallon over the next one to two weeks.

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