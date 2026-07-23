Genetic mutations make city rats resistant to common poisons

Researchers at Rutgers University have identified a genetic mutation in rats and mice, rendering these rodents resistant to common poisons. This discovery suggests that controlling rodent populations in cities across the country could become more challenging.

The resistant rodents have been dubbed “mutant rats” by some, highlighting the potential impact on urban pest management.

The study, conducted by Rutgers University researchers, revealed changing DNA within rodent populations that could significantly complicate current pest control strategies.

The mutation means that traditional poisons used to manage these pests may no longer be as effective.

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Jin-Jia Yu, a researcher at Rutgers University, emphasized the importance of public awareness and proactive management efforts concerning these newly identified rodents. “Everyone should be aware of these creatures and try to- and we need to put more effort into trying to manage them,” Yu said.

The Rutgers study specifically found that 70% of tested mice and 35% of tested rats carried this genetic mutation. While some poisons still demonstrate effectiveness against these resistant rodent populations, experts are advising cities to take additional preventative measures.

Pest control experts recommend that cities with confirmed mutant rat populations require residents to dispose of all trash in sealed bins.

This measure aims to help reduce access to food sources and, consequently, curb overall rodent population growth.

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