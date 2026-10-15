Ghosts, Ghouls and Goblins: Fairborn kicks off Halloween Festival this weekend

FAIRBORN, Ohio — A local city will be turning into the ultimate Halloween destination over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city of Fairborn will transform the downtown corridor into a spooktacular event for its Halloween Festival.

This is the 15th year of the festival, which will have amusement rides, more than 100 craft and food vendors, live entertainment, Halloween displays, live entertainment, beer garden, plus the legendary Foy’s Halloween Store.

The event is free and runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Main and Central Avenue in downtown Fairborn.

TRENDING STORIES:

For more information, visit the city’s website.

You can also visit Fairborn’s Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group