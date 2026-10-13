Giant inflatable pumpkin decoration gets loose, rolls through the street

DUBUQUE, Mississippi — An inflatable pumpkin decoration caused havoc in a Mississippi neighborhood.

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The City of Dubuque in Mississippi shared a video on social media showing a giant inflatable pumpkin decoration rolling down the street.

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“They see me rollin’...inflated...They tryin’ to catch me flyin’ in a hurry...” the city said in its post.

The video shows the giant inflatable roll through someone’s yard and into the street before changing course and bumping into several signs and parking meters along the street.

The inflatable then bounces over a parked car and floats toward an oncoming vehicle, which swerves out of the way as the pumpkin rolls past.

The inflatable then moves onto the sidewalk as the video ends.

“We love seeing all of the Halloween decorations around town. But be sure you secure your front porch ghosts, 12-foot skeletons, and giant inflatable pumpkins so they don’t end up flying away!” the city said in its post.

The city added that no people, vehicles, parking meters, or giant pumpkins were damaged.

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