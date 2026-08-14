Gift shop opens in Miamisburg, bringing new beginnings for store’s owners

A new gift shop is now open in Miamisburg. While the name is familiar, one of the co-owners says it’s a different store with a new beginning.

MIAMISBURG — A new gift shop is now open in Miamisburg. While the name is familiar, one of the co-owners says it’s a different store with a new beginning.

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Heart Main Street is a spot where people can buy new socks, classic books, and even birthday cards.

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Although the name may sound familiar, co-owner Brittany Smith explained to News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky that it’s not an intended replica of Heart Mercantile, which recently closed in the Oregon District.

Smith said the only thing remaining from the old store is the name, which she did for her son.

“My son was born with (a) congenital heart defect, so originally it came from that,” she explained.

The love doesn’t end there. Many familiar faces filled up the store during its soft opening on Thursday.

Heather Haase was one of them, and she told News Center 7 she was a longtime shopper at Heart Mercantile, adding that she was thrilled to show her support today.

“I just love it, and I love that this is the same, but it’s also very different, like walking through the store, it’s capturing a different type of the heart of everything, and I love that they have this location,” Haase said.

The first shoppers in the store, like Haase, signed a heart sign, which will be framed and hung up.

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