Girl found shot in the head in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Authorities are investigating after a girl was shot in the head in Ohio Monday night, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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The shooting was reported on Monday around 11:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Rollingwood Drive in northeast Columbus.

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Upon arrival, Columbus police found a girl who was shot in the head, according to our media partners.

Authorities didn’t share the victim’s age, but they did say she was a juvenile.

The girl was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. WBNS-10 reported that she is expected to survive her injuries.

Additional details on this shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Gunther at (614) 645-4141, (614) 645-4860, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 645-TIPS (8477).

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