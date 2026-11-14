Girls volleyball state title match delayed after ‘building emergency’ at Nutter Center

FAIRBORN — A “building emergency” delayed a girls volleyball state championship at the Nutter Center on Saturday.
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The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) said in a social media post that the Division III state championship match between Archbishop McNicholas and Padua was delayed.
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This was after “a building emergency that required evacuation,” according to OHSAA.
OHSAA said everyone, including the teams, safely evacuated the building.
The match resumed at 6:30 p.m.
News Center 7 has contacted OHSAA and the Nutter Center to determine what happened.
We will continue to follow this story.
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