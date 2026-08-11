Golfers support Dayton Children’s Hospital at Gem City Jam outing

Hundreds of golfers came together to raise money for developmental therapy at the Gem City Golf Outing.

Hundreds of golfers came together to raise money for developmental therapy

DAYTON — Golfers gathered on Monday to help raise money for Dayton Children’s Hospital and developmental therapy.

The Dayton Children’s Gem City Jam Golf Outing began at 12 p.m. with a shotgun start.

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Adam Blanchard from Dayton Children’s Hospital said that these types of therapies are needed for life.

“Like speech, occupational therapy, those types of things that a lot of kiddos need services for, and unfortunately we have a pretty significant waiting list,” said Blanchard.

A silent auction took place around 4:30 p.m., with a dinner and golf awards following shortly after.

News Center 7’s Nick Foley participated in the event and emceed the event.

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