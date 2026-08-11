Golfers support Dayton Children’s Hospital at Gem City Jam outing

DAYTON — Golfers gathered on Monday to help raise money for Dayton Children’s Hospital and developmental therapy.
The Dayton Children’s Gem City Jam Golf Outing began at 12 p.m. with a shotgun start.
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Adam Blanchard from Dayton Children’s Hospital said that these types of therapies are needed for life.
“Like speech, occupational therapy, those types of things that a lot of kiddos need services for, and unfortunately we have a pretty significant waiting list,” said Blanchard.
A silent auction took place around 4:30 p.m., with a dinner and golf awards following shortly after.
News Center 7’s Nick Foley participated in the event and emceed the event.
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