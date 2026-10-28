Good Connections program trains dozens of adults with disabilities for workforce success

SPRINGBORO — A local nonprofit is working to help adults with disabilities adapt to the workforce.

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Since opening Busy Bee’s Shared Kitchen in Springboro two years ago, owner Brandy Skelton said many cooks have whipped up meals there.

“I love two things in life. One is food and one is people, and so it’s just really fun to bring those two things together,” Skelton said.

As she told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson, she welcomes anyone in need of a commercial-size kitchen to rent space here.

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Wednesday morning, adults with developmental disabilities in the Goodwill Easterseals Good Connections program took over the kitchen, cutting cantaloupe and making beef stroganoff that they will give to those in the Goodwill Easterseals senior citizen program.

They also get paid to work in the Good Connections Cafe.

MacKenzie Hill, manager of Good Connections, told News Center 7 that they started the program about a year ago. 44 adults have already gone through the job training, and there are 24 currently going through the program.

“It’s great because once they develop that skill, then we work with the county board and they help with placement of individuals in getting them a successful job, so they aren’t just thrown out there,” Hill said.

On top of the food truck, participants can also work in the Good Connections Boutique.

“Just to see their excitement every day, to be able to be hands-on and learning the different tasks with our job coaches and other individuals that were with us for a little while,” Hill said.

Hill added that the program has shown a lot of success and she hopes to see it grow.

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