Good Samaritans pull driver out of burning, overturned car

DARKE COUNTY — Two people helped pull a driver out of a burning car after a crash in Darke County on Monday.

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First responders were called to a crash in the area of Hollansburg-Tampico and Mikesell roads around 5:20 p.m.

A Chevy Suburban was traveling northbound on Hollansburg-Tampico Road when the driver went off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole.

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The car rolled two times before coming to a rest and catching on fire.

The driver was hurt and unable to get out.

She was pulled out by two people who lived near where the crash happened.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Deputies did not share her condition.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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