Gov. DeWine names former Clark County prosecutor as interim Attorney General

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Andy Wilson, the director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, will serve as interim Attorney General following the announcement of Dave Yost’s resignation.

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“I have great confidence that Andy Wilson will do a great job as the Attorney General of the State of Ohio,” DeWine told reporters on Monday. “I base that on my experience in watching him in Clark County, but also, frankly, on my experience in working with him on a daily basis since I became Governor of the state.”

Wilson, who was an armor officer in the Ohio National Guard, began his career as a trial prosecutor in Clark County and was later appointed Clark County prosecutor in 2011.

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In 2019, Wilson began serving as a senior advisor for criminal justice policy for DeWine.

He was appointed Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety in December 2022.

Wilson got his undergraduate degree from Wright State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law.

Wilson thanked DeWine for the opportunity, in addition to the opportunity to serve as Director of the Department of Public Safety.

“We’ve had incredible opportunities to serve the people of Ohio, keep people safe, and I look forward to continuing that service at the Ohio Attorney General’s office,” Wilson said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, it was announced last week that Yost would be resigning from his role as Attorney General several months ahead of the end of his term.

Yost announced he would be becoming the Vice President of Strategic Research and Innovation at the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit law firm.

Yost’s resignation is effective June 7.

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