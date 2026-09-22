Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency for some Miami Valley counties following flooding

MIAMI VALLEY — Governor Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 19 Ohio counties, including several in the Miami Valley, impacted by recent severe weather and significant flooding.

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The proclamation signed Tuesday includes Greene, Logan, Mercer, Montgomery, and Preble counties.

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It directs all relevant State of Ohio departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel as necessary to help the cleanup effort.

“The state is working closely with local officials to provide the resources needed to help communities respond and recover,” DeWine said.

The governor’s office said the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to help local authorities. The Ohio Emergency Management Agency also remains engaged with county and state partners to help communities.

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