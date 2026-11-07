Governor-elect Amy Acton opposes bringing data centers to Ohio; residents react

With the country watching, Governor-elect Dr. Amy Acton shared her vision for Ohio.

PIQUA — With the country watching, Governor-elect Dr. Amy Acton shared her vision for Ohio.

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On CBS Mornings, she focused on the job market and her plan to help Ohioans get jobs and keep them.

She also put a focus on data centers.

News Center 7 talked to residents in Piqua, where many thought they were going to be seeing a data center.

“We’re protecting our air and water. We want good-paying union jobs in our state,” Acton said.

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Which is why she does not want to bring data centers back to the Buckeye state.

“Those jobs are not very permanent because once those centers are up and operating, those jobs go away,” Acton said.

Which is something many voters kept in mind when casting their ballots this midterm election.

“What I’m looking for, though, is I’m getting to retirement age, but I live in America. So retirement isn’t really necessarily a thing for me. So what are their jobs for me in the future?” Catherine Myers said.

This morning Acton talks about her plan to create more jobs in the sciences and aerospace fields.

But for Myers, that’s not all she wants to see.

“We’re losing people in the trades. Let’s talk about trades and make them more attractive to people,” she said.

For voter Tara Trent, it’s about the jobs that pay the bills.

“I’ve been a nurse for 30 years, and I am 55 years old, and I should not have to work overtime just to pay my electric bill every month,” Trent said.

Which Acton did offer a solution to.

“Ohioans, we’re talking about their electricity bills and our manufacturers, too. So we put out a conditional moratorium,” Acton said.

In Piqua, voters passed a data center amendment.

That means data centers cannot be built in the city.

Trent and Myers said they both hope Acton keeps her promises as she started leading Ohio in January.

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