ELECTION 2026: Governor-elect Dr. Amy Acton speaks on plans for Ohio following election win

Governor-Elect Dr. Amy Acton appeared on CBS Mornings on Friday to talk about the election results and her plans for Ohio moving forward.

COLUMBUS — Governor-elect Dr. Amy Acton is speaking out after defeating Vivek Ramasamy on Tuesday.

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Acton appeared on CBS Mornings on Friday to talk about the election results and her plans for Ohio moving forward.

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Vladimir Duthiers asked the governor-elect about data centers and what kind of guardrails she plans to put in place to ensure Ohio families and small businesses aren’t subsidizing their electricity and water costs for those kinds of facilities.

“Ohioans, we’re talking about their electricity bills and our manufacturers, too. So we put out a conditional moratorium,” Acton said. “We don’t want folks sneaking in in the dark of night. We’re protecting our air and water. We want good-paying union jobs in our state. Look, we are open for business, but we’re not for sale, and we’re not to be exploited.”

Acton went on to talk about plans for business and job creation in the state.

“We are gonna develop an all-of-the-above energy strategy. I think we’ll end up being a net energy exporter in our administration, and so much more,” Acton said. “So we’re focused on bringing business to communities that have been falling behind, as well.”

In talking about the election results, Gayle King asked Acton about the controversial ad that the Ramaswamy campaign put out showcasing her estranged mother.

Acton called it a “terrible and despicable thing to do.”

“But I do believe Ohioans see through that,” she added.

King went on to ask if she and Ramaswamy have spoken since Election Night. Acton said she has “no intention” of speaking to Ramaswamy.

“I do believe that leaders’ words matter and we need to hold folks accountable,” Acton said.

Acton also touched on her previous work with Governor Mike DeWine, specifically during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You know, I’ve worked with five different governors over the course of my life. It was an honor to serve with Governor Mike DeWine,” she said. “And we in Ohio, the heroism knew no bounds. We were able to flatten the curve, save a lot of lives, and actually open earlier because we took swift and decisive action.”

Now, she’ll succeed him when she takes office on Jan. 11, 2027.

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