Governor, EMA issues safety alert as high temps move into Ohio

OHIO — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency issued an urgent safety alert regarding dangerously hot weather conditions expected across the state this week.

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Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists said temperatures will be in the mid-90s and humidity will make it feel like it’s over 100 degrees.

>>RELATED: A heat advisory is in effect until Thursday night

The heatwave is anticipated to last through Thursday, offering little relief overnight as lows are expected to remain in the 70s.

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Extreme heat is responsible for more weather-related deaths than any other hazard, posing the highest risk to older adults, infants, children, individuals with chronic health conditions, outdoor workers and athletes and those without air conditioning or access to cooling centers.

“No matter where you live in Ohio, you’ll be impacted by this week’s dangerously high temperatures,” DeWine said. “I encourage everyone to be mindful of how dangerous prolonged periods of intense heat can be and take steps to protect themselves.”

>>RELATED: Cooling Centers available to beat the heat

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency provides critical information for staying safe during extreme heat:

Know the signs of a heat-related illness: heavy sweating, cramps, exhaustion, headaches, dizziness, nausea, and/or a fast heart rate.

Stay inside with air conditioning; avoid relying on fans alone.

If you do not have air conditioning, call 2-1-1 or your county’s EMA for cooling center locations.

Stay hydrated by regularly drinking water or electrolyte-enhanced fluids.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing and wide-brimmed hats.

If working outdoors, stay in the shade as long as possible and take breaks often.

Avoid being outside during peak sun between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check on vulnerable neighbors.

The Ohio EMA also provided tips on pet and vehicle safety:

Keep pets inside with air conditioning or in a shaded, cool location outdoors.

Ensure your pets are hydrated by keeping plenty of fresh, clean water in a shaded area.

Move shaded areas as the sun shifts.

Be mindful of how hot pavement can burn the bottom of an animal’s paws.

Know how to recognize heat stroke symptoms in animals such as excessive panting, drooling, and lethargy.

Never leave pets or people in parked cars—they heat up rapidly

Ohio EMA Director Sima Merick reinforced these safety measures.

“I encourage all Ohioans to stay hydrated, check on neighbors, dress for the heat and plan for cooling options,” Merick said. “With a few simple steps, we can all stay safe and beat the heat.”

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