Governor requests FEMA help after historic, devastating floods in Indiana

INDIANA — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has requested federal help after much of Wayne County, Indiana, and beyond saw historic flooding this week.

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He requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to bring additional federal resources to Indiana, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

This comes after Braun declared a state of emergency on Thursday, as previously reported.

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Part of Interstate 70 in Wayne County was closed after portions of the road were washed away due to the floodwaters.

The request for FEMA help seeks federal assistance for emergency response costs to help agencies carry out water rescues, restore power, and support other immediate response activities in impacted communities, the spokesperson said.

“I will do everything in my power to protect Hoosier lives and livelihoods as we respond to this historic severe weather,” said Gov. Braun. ”I have mobilized state and local resources, declared a Statewide Disaster Emergency, and deployed the Indiana National Guard. Now, I am requesting immediate federal assistance to strengthen those efforts and provide direct assistance to impacted communities.”

To report damage and property loss in Wayne County, Ind., use the QR code on this page.

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