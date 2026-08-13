Governor tours damage following severe flooding in Ohio

OHIO — Governor Mike DeWine visited areas impacted by this week’s storms.

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He visited Franklin, Perry, and Muskingum counties on Wednesday.

DeWine also stopped at an American Red Cross shelter in Perry County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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This week’s storms dropped six to seven inches of rain across Perry and Muskingum counties.

The water caused damage to homes and businesses, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

“These are resilient communities, and they will come back from this,” said Governor DeWine. “The next step is to conduct assessments to determine the extent of the damage across Perry, Muskingum, and the other Ohio counties impacted by flooding and wind damage.”

He also warned about the dangers of flash flooding with more rain in the forecast.

“Ohioans should continue to remain vigilant and take all weather warnings seriously,” said DeWine. “If you encounter high water, please do not attempt to cross it.”

He declared a state emergency in Perry and Muskingum counties.

DeWine also activated the Ohio National Guard’s high-water rescue unit to assist in Roseville and Crooksville.

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