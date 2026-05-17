Governor visits state park to celebrate Inland Fishing Ohio Day

OHIO — The governor celebrated Inland Fish Ohio Day on Saturday.

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Governor Mike DeWine was at Lake Hope State Park in Vinton County with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

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The purpose was to promote fishing at Ohio state parks.

“Just to let people know all the opportunities there are here in Ohio,” said DeWine. “We have 76 state parks. They’re free to come in. You know, if you camp, there’s a fee. If you stay in a lodge, there is a fee.”

Last year, the Division of Wildlife stocked 36 million fish in Ohio’s public lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.

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