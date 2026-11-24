CINCINNATI — Following the death of Fiona the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, Graeter’s announced that it is exploring ways to honor her legacy.

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The company previously created a limited-edition flavor, Chunky Chunky Hippo, to celebrate her.

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“We continue to mourn the loss of dear Fiona, and our hearts are with her care team at the Cincinnati Zoo,” Graeter’s said in a statement.

The company had been planning something for her 10th birthday in January and noted fan requests to bring back the flavor.

“We’ll have more to share soon,” they teased on social media.

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