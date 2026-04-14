Graeter’s rolls out Kentucky Derby-inspired flavor

MIAMI VALLEY — Graeter’s Ice Cream is off to the races with its new flavor.

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The company has teamed up with the Kentucky Derby to create a new flavor, Backstretch Bourbon Cherry.

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The flavor includes rich bourbon ice cream loaded with black cherries and praline pecans.

They added that the name is a nod to the stretch of track “where champions make their move, and winners are made.”

The new flavor is now available in all Graeter’s scoop shops and on their website.

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