Graeter’s unveils new ice cream flavor for America’s 250th birthday

Graeter’s Ice Cream, America’s oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker, is releasing its latest Summer Bonus Flavor that celebrates America’s 250th birthday: Cherry Sparkler.

Graeter’s Ice Cream has released its latest Summer Bonus Flavor, Cherry Sparkler, to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

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The new wild cherry flavored ice cream features red and blue popping candy folded into each scoop and is available for a limited time at scoop shops and online.

Graeter’s is America’s oldest family-owned and operated craft ice cream maker.

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It uses a French Pot® process, crafting each batch just 2.5 gallons at a time.

The patriotic pint is designed to honor the nation’s upcoming quarter-millennium celebration.

Cherry Sparkler is the fourth flavor in this year’s Summer Bonus Collection, following Marrakesh Coffee, Ghost Notes and Peanut Butter & Clouds.

Graeter’s is also offering a Stars & Scoops Sundae, available exclusively in its scoop shops for a limited time.

This sundae features Cherry Sparkler ice cream served atop a shortcake with strawberry topping, finished with whipped cream, festive red, white and blue sprinkles and a cherry.

Cherry Sparkler ice cream is available throughout the summer by the scoop and in pints at local Graeter’s scoop shops, as well as in pints for nationwide shipping via Graeters.com

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