Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting, killing 65-year-old in Dayton

DAYTON — A man is facing formal charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Dayton last month.

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A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jayon McFadgion, 24, on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and three weapons charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

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McFadgion is accused of shooting and killing 65-year-old Ellis Lucas on Trenton Street on Aug. 26.

Court documents initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court state he was trying to help a woman when an angry ex-boyfriend, later identified as McFadgion, showed up in front of a home on Trenton Street, shooting Lucas in the doorway.

He was arrested the next day on Beechwood Avenue. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He’s scheduled to appear in court next week.

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